A Heatwave Has Hit Sochi

REUTERS/Issei Kato The sun shines off the Bolshoy Ice Dome.

Temperatures hit 61 degrees in Sochi on Monday.

Sochi is the warmest Winter Olympic host city of all time, but this is especially hot, even for the Black Sea resort town.

The average high temperature in early February is around 49 degrees.

The balmy temperatures are causing a few issues. A daytime halfpipe practice season had to be shifted to night, and the sunny skies have made the two super combined skiing courses a bit different than what the skiers faced in practice.

The temperatures are expected to remain in the high-50s for the rest of the week.

If you ignore the potential hazards of trying to hold outdoor, snow-based events in 60-degree weather, it’s actually pretty gorgeous there.

Good Morning from Sochi! What a day for our first @todayshow from Russia! pic.twitter.com/k38ZOd0LFk

— Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 10, 2014

How warm is it in Sochi? Just walked by three people on the boardwalk here in the mountains eating ice cream cones. At the Winter Olympics.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2014

Post by Fantine.

