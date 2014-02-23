One Photo That Sums Up The Surreal Weather At The Sochi Olympics

Sochi is a summer resort town in Russia. It’s not your typical Winter Olympics host city. Temperatures have reached the 60s several days throughout the Games, leading athletes to rip sleeves off of their uniforms, and spectators to hit the beaches.

On Saturday, a volunteer sat in the snow in the mountains watching the snowboard parallel slalom with his shirt off. Ladies and gentlemen, the Winter Olympics:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.