Photos Show Sochi Looking Half-Built And Covered In Trash Two Weeks Before The Olympics

Tony Manfred
Garbage sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

The Sochi Olympics have been plagued by accusations of corruption, waste, and overspending.

It’s the most expensive Olympics of all-time at $US51 billion, a figure that’s $US39 billion over the original budget.

One of the main complaints from Putin detractors is that government contracts were given to companies that didn’t know what they were doing, resulting in shoddy construction that has cost millions to repair.

In a BusinessWeek article in January, Russian scientific secretary Yulia Naberezhnaya pointed to Sochi’s Imerati Valley — the site of the Olympic Park — as a major example of waste. The builders ignored a number of underground streams in the area, and parts of the site had to be rebuilt several times due to persistent flooding.

It appears that the problem in the Imerati Valley is still not solved. Alexander Valov of BlogSochi.ru walked around the neighborhoods surrounding the Olympic Park on Jan. 23 and took a bunch of pictures of what it looked like 15 days before the opening ceremony.

While the center of the Olympic Park and main venues are all in immaculate condition, the area surrounding them is still essentially a construction site. There’s trash, mounds of dirt, and half-built buildings strewn about. In addition, the sidewalks built within the last year are already crumbling, according to Valov.

Valov let us republish these photos with his permission. They paint a very different picture than the one you’ll see on TV.

A debris dump on Acacia Street, a mile from the Olympic Park:

Sochi dumpsiteAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

Fences have been constructed to obscure the dump:

Fences sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

A bus stop:

Sochi olympic sidewalks crumblingAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

A half-constructed hotel that was never finished:

Half build hotel sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

An example of a poorly constructed sidewalk. Lavlov says it was placed directly onto of the dirt, and is thus crumbling already:

Sidewalks sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi
Sidewalk dirtAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

The sidewalk of the highway that leads to the Olympic Park:

Sidewalk messed upAlexander Valov/BlogSochi
Median sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

The grass in one of the parks has yet to grow in:

Sochi grassAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

A housing unit that will host volunteers from across Russia still isn’t finished:

Olympic volunteers villageAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

A road near the Cossack Market:

SochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

The pedestrian walk on the highway is in bad shape:

Trash in sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi
LightAlexander Valov/BlogSochi
Pedestrian walk sochiAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

A construction site that was never cleaned up:

Sochi barsAlexander Valov/BlogSochi
Soci constructionAlexander Valov/BlogSochi

