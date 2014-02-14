Sochi Track Worker Struck By Bobsled

Cork Gaines

A worker who was on the sliding track at the Sochi Olympics was struck by a bobsled and had to be transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how severe the injuries are at this time.

The worker was on the track when he was struck by a forerunner sled, a bobsled that is used to test the conditions of the track.

Bobsleds weigh nearly 400 pounds and can travel up to 90 mph.

Stacy St. Clair of the Chicago Tribune captured a picture of the injured worker being tended to on the ice.

Doug Mills captured a picture of the worker being loaded into an ambulance.

Here is a photo taken of workers on the track today. It is unclear if this photo was taken before or after the accident.

Sochi Track WorkersReuters

