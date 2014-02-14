Sochi Track Worker Struck By Bobsled

A worker who was on the sliding track at the Sochi Olympics was struck by a bobsled and had to be transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how severe the injuries are at this time.

The worker was on the track when he was struck by a forerunner sled, a bobsled that is used to test the conditions of the track.

Bobsleds weigh nearly 400 pounds and can travel up to 90 mph.

Stacy St. Clair of the Chicago Tribune captured a picture of the injured worker being tended to on the ice.

Track worker hit by bobsled at Olympic sliding center. Hit by forerunner sled. Condition unavailable. pic.twitter.com/OXIVVVkXF2

— Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) February 13, 2014

Doug Mills captured a picture of the worker being loaded into an ambulance.

Bobsled track accident- Ambulance personal take away a track worker who was hit by a bobsled @ Sanki Sliding Center. pic.twitter.com/IzGkcVVHx4

— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) February 13, 2014

Here is a photo taken of workers on the track today. It is unclear if this photo was taken before or after the accident.

