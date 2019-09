Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant took this picture of a sign hanging in one of the Sochi bathrooms.

There shall be no (in clockwise order): peeing all over the place, pooping in the top part, jamming things in there (?), fishing, or vomiting.

Noted:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.