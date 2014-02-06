The US Is Warning Airlines About Toothpaste Tube Bombs Ahead Of Sochi

The Economist Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (R), Organising Committee Head Dmitry Chernyshenko (C) and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (L) visit an Olympic volunteers centre in Sochi January 4, 2014.

The Department of Homeland Security is warning some U.S. and foreign airlines travelling to Russia ahead of the Sochi Olympics to watch out for toothpaste tubes, according to reports in ABC and CNN.

According to the ABC report, which cited a senior U.S. official, intelligence has indicated that toothpaste tubes can hold ingredients that could be used to construct a bomb aboard a plane.

“While we are not aware of a specific threat to the homeland at this time, this routine communication is an important part of our commitment to making sure we meet that priority,” a DHS spokesperson told ABC.

A DHS spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Terror concerns have lingered over the Sochi Olympics ahead of their start on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been adamant that the country is ready for the Games. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper last week, U.S. President Barack Obama said that he believes “Sochi is safe.”

“In these large settings like this, there is always some risk involved,” Obama said. “And I don’t want to completely discount those, but as we’ve seen here in the United States and, you know, at the Boston Marathon, there were some risks if you have lone wolves, or small cells of folks who are trying to do some damage.”

