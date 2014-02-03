Sochi Has Been Poisoning Stray Dogs Before The Olympics

Tony Manfred
Sochi dogsQuinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Russian government has hired a company to kill stray dogs before the Olympics, ABC News reports.

Sochi has a sizeable stray dog population.

Alexei Sorokin, the owner of the company hired to cull the population, defended the practice in an interview with ABC. He said the dogs are incubators for disease and could potentially disrupt the games by attacking tourists and even interfering with competition.

“Let’s call things by their real name. These dogs are biological trash,” he said.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson is on the scene in Sochi. This morning, he saw several dead dogs near some of the mountain venues:


Based on the tweets from reporters in Sochi, it seems like the dogs are a part of every day life in the city.


From Getty Images:

Sochi dogs chillingQuinn Rooney/Getty Images
Sochi stray dogsRobert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sochi dogMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

