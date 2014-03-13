The 40 Most Inspiring Photos From The Sochi Paralympics

There is a new group of athletes who have now taken over the snow and ice in Sochi to compete in the Winter Paralympics.
The events produce photos and moments just as beautiful as the Winter Olympics and often infinitely more inspiring.
We have collected our favourite photos so far from Reuters, the Associated Press, and Getty Images.
American Tatyana McFadden helped Norway's Birgit Skarstein back up after she collapsed at the end of the sitting cross-country event.
Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates as he crosses the line first in the sitting cross-country sprint.
Irek Zaripov of Russia tucks his poles and glides on the way to winning silver in the sitting cross-country sprint.
