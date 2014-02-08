Here's Everything You Missed From The Olympic Opening Ceremony

Tony Manfred
Olympic ring failQuinn Rooney/Getty Images

After an early blunder, Sochi ended up putting on a spectacular Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday night.

The big moment came 10 minutes into the ceremony, when a giant Olympic ring apparatus malfunctioned. The rings were supposed to form out of five snowflakes. But the fifth and final snowflake never expanded, making for some embarrassment.

Snowflake gif@corkgaines

Thing got much better after that. The show featured a ton of dancing, including a tribute to “War and Peace” and an awesome-looking performance of Swan Lake.

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova was one of the final torch bearers. She handed off the torch to figure skater Irina Rodnina and hockey player Vladislov Tretyak, who lit the cauldron in a fiery finale.

Flame lightingCBC

All-in-all, it was slightly bizarre but certainly entertaining.

Here’s everything you missed, from our live-blog of the ceremony.




11:01 AM

Almost time!

Screen shot 2014 02 07 at 11.00.12 AM



11:03 AM

Apparently the “pre-show” is happening now. The main part of the event starts at 14 minutes past 8 p.m. (for 2014)…



11:08 AM

You are looking live…

olympics opening ceremony



11:14 AM

OFF WE GO!



11:16 AM

Here’s a quick GIF of the stadium

opening ceremony stadium



11:19 AM

The ceremony starts with a little girl reading through the cyrillic alphabet. Each letter matched up with a famous Russian invention/person

opening ceremony



11:26 AM

Ring malfunction!

Screen shot 2014 02 07 at 11.25.46 AM



11:28 AM

The fifth snowflake was supposed to turn into a ring but it didn’t…



11:35 AM

The parade of nations is under way. Out comes Greece

greece opening ceremony



11:38 AM

Another view of the messed up snowflake…

olympic snowflake fail



11:41 AM

Good view of the rings. They all started as snowflakes, and then expanded into rings. The fifth ring did not

olympic ring fail



11:45 AM

Putin in the VIP box

putin olympics



11:51 AM

The parade of nations continues. We’re up to Iran.

iran opening ceremony



11:56 AM

Germany looks awesome

germany olympics uniforms



12:01 PM

PRINCE HUBERTUS VON HOHENLOHE, Mexico’s 55-year-old Olympian

mexico olympic opening ceremony



12:04 PM

Vladimir Putin and IOC president Thomas Bach look on.

putin ioc president



12:05 PM

The parade of nations is still cranking. We’re up to Poland.



12:07 PM

Chemmy Alcott of the UK is pumped.

olympics opening ceremony



12:10 PM

There were some fireworks earlier…

sochi fireworks



12:16 PM

Ukraine, amidst domestic turmoil, walks into the stadium

opening ceremony ukraine



12:20 PM

The US team

opening ceremony usa

us opening ceremony



12:21 PM

Close-up of those USA outfits from Shani Davis…

United States Opening Ceremony Olympics, Shani Davis



12:26 PM

Here come the Russians…

opening ceremony



12:27 PM

Putin cheering on the Russian team…

putin claps



12:30 PM

BEAR MASCOT

russian bear



12:32 PM

Speechless.

russian bears



12:41 PM

Dancing buildings! These are puppets, according to the broadcast

light show



12:43 PM

All the reporters in Sochi say this looks awesome in person…

opening ceremony



12:47 PM

Synchronized marching by a large military body.

organized marching



12:49 PM

The view from the crowd.

opening cerermony tweet



12:55 PM

The ballet has been the highlight of the show so far.

opening ceremony ballet



12:58 PM

Dance!

ballet



12:59 PM

A tribute to the Russian revolution. Tons of red, lots of trains and gears…

opening ceremony russian revolution



1:03 PM

Quite the spectacle..

opening ceremony tweet



1:09 PM

This is getting good

opening ceremony



1:14 PM

Speech time.

opening ceremony



1:18 PM

Really gives you a sense of scale

floating sickle



1:18 PM

We’re deep into the speech portion now. The only question left is who will light the Olympic flame



1:29 PM

Putin declares the games open!



1:31 PM

Putin takes the mic.

putin opening ceremony



1:33 PM

Out comes the Olympic flag. Getting close to flame-lighting time.



1:34 PM

Nice.

swan lake opening ceremony



1:36 PM

Swan Lake spin

opening ceremony spin



1:39 PM

We’re now singing the Olympic anthem



1:42 PM

Taking the Olympic oath. Getting close now…

opening cereremony



1:46 PM

Skaters with LED lights now flying around the ice while the Tron Legacy soundtrack plays

opening ceremony skaters



1:51 PM

Maria Sharapova is the first torcher bearer.

maria sharapova olympics



1:54 PM

Looks like the cauldron will be lit by a Russian figure skater Irina Rodnina and hockey goalie Vladislav Tretyak



1:57 PM

There it is!

opening ceremony



2:01 PM

Here’s a GIF of the lighting

flame lighting


