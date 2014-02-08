Here's Everything You Missed From The Olympic Opening Ceremony

After an early blunder, Sochi ended up putting on a spectacular Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday night.

The big moment came 10 minutes into the ceremony, when a giant Olympic ring apparatus malfunctioned. The rings were supposed to form out of five snowflakes. But the fifth and final snowflake never expanded, making for some embarrassment.

Thing got much better after that. The show featured a ton of dancing, including a tribute to “War and Peace” and an awesome-looking performance of Swan Lake.

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova was one of the final torch bearers. She handed off the torch to figure skater Irina Rodnina and hockey player Vladislov Tretyak, who lit the cauldron in a fiery finale.

All-in-all, it was slightly bizarre but certainly entertaining.

Here’s everything you missed, from our live-blog of the ceremony.



