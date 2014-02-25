The Best Images From The Sochi Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Sochi Olympics came to an end with the closing ceremony, and much like the opening ceremony, it was visually stunning.

The ceremony was a celebration of Russian culture and ended with the ceremonial hand-off to South Korea and the city of Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While many people will remember Sochi’s failures, this was just the latest example of the many things Sochi did great.

The ceremony started with a boat flying through the sky to symbolise a trip through Russian history.

Here is a close-up of the boat being piloted by two clowns.

The organisers poked fun at themselves by recreating the malfunctioning Olympic rings from the opening ceremony.

But this time they fixed the fifth ring.

The athletes entered the stadium one last time.

Members of the U.S. team were having a blast.

There were some final medals to hand out.

Vladimir Putin enjoyed himself before the ceremony.

And during the ceremony

The night was a celebration of Russian culture.

including Russian ballet...

literature...

and even a big top circus.

The attention to detail in the performance was amazing.

South Korean dancers performed as part of the handoff to Pyeongchang as the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Here is a close-up of one of the dancers.

South Korean children danced in front of the Pyeongchang snowman.

Like the opening ceremony, much of the closing ceremony was suspended from above.

Of course, the gigantic mascots from the opening ceremony made an appearance.

The mascots extinguished the Olympic flame.

Just like that, the Sochi Olympics were over.

And fireworks went off over the main stadium.

