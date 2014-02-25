The Best Images From The Sochi Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Sochi Olympics came to an end with the closing ceremony, and much like the opening ceremony, it was visually stunning.

The ceremony was a celebration of Russian culture and ended with the ceremonial hand-off to South Korea and the city of Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While many people will remember Sochi’s failures, this was just the latest example of the many things Sochi did great.

