The Sochi Olympics Have Official Cheerleaders

If you have been watching the Winter Olympics you may have noticed some women in the stands in blue and white outfits holding pom poms that look like overzealous fans of one of the countries competing.

Actually, those are the official cheerleaders of the Sochi Olympics.

Here is one of the women during the women’s ice hockey competition.

Here is another shot of the women performing in one of the aisles.

Here is a GIF from the Russia-Germany women’s ice hockey game.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Based on a search of image archives from previous Winter Olympics, cheerleaders are rare, but not unheard of. The 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy also had cheerleaders.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.