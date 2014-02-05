The Rooms In The Sochi Olympic Village Are Ridiculously Plain

Amid accusations of waste, corruption, and overspending, the Sochi Olympics went $US39 billion over budget.

It’s the most expensive Olympics ever by far.

There is one area where you can’t point to any obvious waste: the decor in the Olympic Village.

The rooms where the world’s best athletes will stay during the games are as plain as plain comes. No fancy chairs. No ornate light fixtures. Just four walls and the bare essentials.

Olympic Village rooms have always always pretty basic. But this could use something. A splash a colour. A throw pillow. A painted drawer.

Russian journalist Pavel Lysenkov did a video tour of the standard room today. Based on his tour, each athlete gets: 1 twin bed, 2 bath towels, 1 hand towel, 1 bedside table, 1 lamp, 1 chair, 1 wardrobe, and 1 wire stand to share.

No-nonsense stuff here. The balcony and nice views are great, though.

