The Beds In The Olympic Village Are Extremely Small

With less than a week until the games kick off, athletes are starting to arrive at the Olympic Village in Sochi.

Olympic athletes are some of the most extraordinary human specimens to ever walk the earth … yet they have been given beds fit for small children by the IOC.

The rooms we’ve seen from the Olympic Village have two twin beds, as well as a small nightstand.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers took some pictures yesterday. The first room is in village in the “coastal cluster,” and the second one is in the village in the “mountain cluster:”

The Olympics in London had the same tiny beds. NBA player Tyson Chandler couldn’t even fit in one:

