Here Are The Gold Medal Favourites In Every Single Olympic Event

90-eight gold medals will be given out at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Norway, thanks to dominance in endurance skiing sports, is the favourite to win the most golds. But the U.S. isn’t far behind.

We compiled the gold medal favourites in all 98 events using the odds from the gambling site Bovada (as well as SkyBet where Bovada didn’t list the odds).

To jump straight to a sport, use these links:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.