24 Gorgeous Photos From Sochi's Fantastic Opening Ceremony

With the exception of one major ring malfunction, the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi Olympics was fantastic.

The music was great, the dance numbers made sense, and it felt uniquely Russian. It was clever without being silly, and entertaining without being lame.

Above all, it was visually arresting.

The Sochi games has had its problems, but the Opening Ceremony (not counting the rings fiasco) wasn’t one of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.