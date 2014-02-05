Sochi Menu Has An Unfortunate Translation Of A Dessert

Sochi is making a concerted effort to cater to its North American visitors during the Olympics.

But some things are still lost in translation.

Canadian Press sports reporter Donna Spencer went out to dinner in Sochi on her first night in town. The menu was in Russian with rough English translations.

Much to her surprise, the menu listed “cakes in arse.” as a dessert.

The Russian “пирожные в ассортим” actually means “cakes in assortment.”

Whoops:





