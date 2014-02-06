The 17 Most Ridiculous Photos From The Nightmare Sochi Olympic Hotels

Tony Manfred

Sochi officials say that the city’s hotels are 97% complete on the eve of the Olympics.

But given the nightmare travel stories rolling in from reporters Sochi, that 3% difference goes a long, long way.

There are reports of rooms without light bulbs or doorknobs. There are stories about unfinished hotels without lobbies or working elevators or running water. There are anecdotes from people who’ve checked into their rooms, only to find them occupied by stray dogs or construction workers napping in between shifts.

The venues and Olympic Village all look perfectly fine, and we haven’t seen any complaints from athletes. But the hotels, specifically media hotels, aren’t finished yet and it’s a total mess.

The photos are ridiculous.

This hotel fitness center isn’t in great shape:

A hallway under construction:

The room:

Needless to say, there are no hotel bars:

Hotel staff is seemingly coming and going into people’s rooms as they please

Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel is hoarding lightbulbs and bartering them for a doorknob:

One hotel doesn’t have a floor in the reception are yet. But they do have a Putin picture in every room:

No idea what this is:

Electricity has been an issue at a number of hotels:

Someone found an orange peel in their room

This hotel had some curtain issues:

Good spot for the wifi

The water in one hotel was yellow

“Please do not flush toilet paper down the toilet!”

Charles Robinson feared his room was bugged when he saw these random things in his ceiling:

Fire hose in the bathroom:

