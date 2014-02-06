The 17 Most Ridiculous Photos From The Nightmare Sochi Olympic Hotels

Sochi officials say that the city’s hotels are 97% complete on the eve of the Olympics.

But given the nightmare travel stories rolling in from reporters Sochi, that 3% difference goes a long, long way.

There are reports of rooms without light bulbs or doorknobs. There are stories about unfinished hotels without lobbies or working elevators or running water. There are anecdotes from people who’ve checked into their rooms, only to find them occupied by stray dogs or construction workers napping in between shifts.

The venues and Olympic Village all look perfectly fine, and we haven’t seen any complaints from athletes. But the hotels, specifically media hotels, aren’t finished yet and it’s a total mess.

The photos are ridiculous.

This hotel fitness center isn’t in great shape:

Spa and fitness center at Gorki Grand hotel…you get in shape by putting it together? pic.twitter.com/jqqOCP9Wt5

— Chris Dufresne (@DufresneLATimes) February 5, 2014

A hallway under construction:

Ale zasuwają z budową nieźle.. pic.twitter.com/lSplwBSCZf

— Kamil Wolnicki (@KamilWolnicki) February 5, 2014

The room:

Już wiem co się może dziać z moim pokojem ;) pic.twitter.com/Vx0JZ1O0F1

— Kamil Wolnicki (@KamilWolnicki) February 5, 2014

Needless to say, there are no hotel bars:

Sochi hotel not quite finished, & has no record of my reservation. I’ll go to the bar while they try to sort it. Oh. pic.twitter.com/HQjAm4UMHY

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) February 4, 2014

Hotel staff is seemingly coming and going into people’s rooms as they please

Update from #Sochi2014 barracks: Arrived back at my room and found door like this: (Clue: I didn’t leave it that way) pic.twitter.com/ey5tacsMqc

— Bonnie D. Ford (@Bonnie_D_Ford) February 4, 2014

Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel is hoarding lightbulbs and bartering them for a doorknob:

To anyone in Sochi: I am now in possession of three light bulbs. Will trade for a door handle. This offer is real: pic.twitter.com/7AeesqDi8Y

— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 4, 2014

One hotel doesn’t have a floor in the reception are yet. But they do have a Putin picture in every room:

The reception of our hotel in #Sochi has no floor. But it does have this welcoming picture. pic.twitter.com/8isdoBuytl

— Kevin Bishop (@bishopk) February 4, 2014

No idea what this is:

Electricity has been an issue at a number of hotels:

First a water main break now the power has gone lout in our hotel #Sochi pic.twitter.com/AQrVsXcaMU

— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) February 4, 2014

Someone found an orange peel in their room

Aw, man. Check into hotel for #Sochi2014, and all I get is lousy orange peel in the closet. #NoStrayDogs @nzaccardi pic.twitter.com/i37eFVk6SS

— Michael C. Lewis (@MCLTribune) February 4, 2014

This hotel had some curtain issues:

This is the one hotel room @Sochi2014 have given us so far. Shambles. #cnnsochi pic.twitter.com/RTjEkmyan3

— Harry Reekie (@HarryCNN) February 4, 2014

Good spot for the wifi

#sochi good news , I have Internet , bad news, it’s dangling from the ceiling in my room… pic.twitter.com/WPp560Nr5c

— Simon Stanleigh (@Stanleigh77) February 2, 2014

The water in one hotel was yellow

Water restored, sorta. On the bright side, I now know what very dangerous face water looks like. #Sochi #unfiltered pic.twitter.com/sQWM0vYtyz

— Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) February 4, 2014

“Please do not flush toilet paper down the toilet!”

People have asked me what surprised me the most here in Sochi. It’s this. Without question … it’s … THIS. pic.twitter.com/1jj05FNdCP

— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 4, 2014

Charles Robinson feared his room was bugged when he saw these random things in his ceiling:

Finally, 700 sq foot apartment has no sprinklers, but EVERY room has these 3 things, all 10 feet high & out of reach. pic.twitter.com/vlpkFMKDAp

— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 4, 2014

Fire hose in the bathroom:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.