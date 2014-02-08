Sochi Hotel Changes A Man's Locks During The Opening Ceremony, Travel Nightmare Ensues

Sean Fitz-Gerald, a sportswriter from Toronto for the National Post, experienced one of the craziest travel nightmares we’ve seen out of Sochi.

After getting back to his hotel after the Opening Ceremony late Friday night, he discovered that his locks had been changed. An hour-long ordeal ensued involving a locksmith and a ziploc bag full of keys.

Here’s the entire ordeal (with, luckily, a happy ending).



[<a href=”//storify.com/tonymanfred/sochi-nightmare” target=”_blank”>View the story “Sochi nightmare” on Storify</a>]

