Canadian Nonprofit Bashes Russia With The Gayest Olympics Ad Of All Time [THE BRIEF]

The Canadian Institute of Diversity and Inclusion has released a hilarious new ad skewering Russia for its anti-gay policies in advance of the Sochi Olympics. The ad uses The Human League’s 1981 song “Don’t You Want Me” and an innuendo-laden luge scene to point out that “the games have always been a little gay.”

Heineken USA named Nuno Teles as its chief marketing officer. Teles currently runs Heineken Brazil’s marketing and will replace Lesya Lysyj, who left in October to become president of Weight Watchers North America.

Digiday spoke with the Evolution Bureau, the agency behind JCPenney’s Super Bowl Twitter incident, in which it sent out typo-riddled tweets to promote its Go Team USA mittens. The firm’s executive creative director Steve Babcock told the publication “We didn’t even think of the drunk thing!”

AgencySpy has an unconfirmed report that Hill Holliday is being forced to make staff cuts after losing the Liberty Mutual account this past December. The cuts are expected to affect less than 10% of the agency’s staff.

Former R/GA strategist Jon Jones has left the agency to become chief digital officer at The Incite Agency, the communications firm of former Obama Administration press secretary Robert Gibbs.

The ad serving company The Rubicon Project filed for a $US100 million initial public offering. Our own Jim Edwards breaks down the company’s finances.

MillerCoors is moving a portion of the Miller Lite account, currently held by Saatchi & Saatchi New York, to WPP. Saatchi & Saatchi will remain on the account, but share some of the workload with a WPP team created for the beer brand.

Rance Crain, president of Crain Communications, wrote an op-ed at Crain-owned Advertising Age on the trend of so-called “purpose-driven” marketing that touts the social good companies produce. He feels that this shift is being undertaken because brands have given up innovating and creating better products, so that their mission statements are all they have to convince consumers of their worth.

It’s been a big 24 hours over at Microsoft. The tech giant promoted Satya Nadella to CEO from his previous perch as executive vice president of its cloud and enterprise group, and later announced that it made a $US15 million strategic investment in Foursquare that comes along with a licensing deal that will allow Microsoft to use the mobile app’s location data in its products.

