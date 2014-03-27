Here's Photos Of Sochi Looking Like A Ghost City One Month After The Olympics

The future of the Sochi Olympic venues is unclear.
Alexander Valov, a Russian reporter for BlogSochi, visited Sochi’s “coastal cluster” — the group of six venues, Olympic Village, and Olympic Park that was built from scratch on an undeveloped plot of land — and he took some eerie photos this week.
He called the area around the Olympic Village “Dead City.”
The photos are a reminder that much of what was built for the Olympics has no long-term use.
While a few arenas and other buildings have plans going forward — the media center is being turned into a mall! — the Russian government is still behind schedule on post-Olympics planning.
Valov’s photos, which we’re republishing with his permission, should serve as a warning for what could become of the “coastal cluster.”
