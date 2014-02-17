11 Eerie Photos Of The Fog That's Shutting Down The Olympics

Foggy weather is wreaking havoc on mountain events at the Winter Olympics for the second-straight day.

The biathlon men’s mass start was postponed for the second time, and will now be held on Tuesday.

The entire men’s snowboard cross event was postponed, and the qualification round was cancelled altogether.

Training for alpine skiing events has been difficult as well.

The fog has made for some eerie photos. Perfect location for a horror film.

The gondola at the alpine skiing mountain:

The tree line at the snowboarding cross venue:

A volunteer looks down the mountain during alpine skiing training:

Cross-country skiing at the biathlon center, where the men’s mass start was delayed:

A lone cross country skier:

A gate on the snowboard cross course:

Stadium PSX, home to snowboard cross:

The view from the bottom of the hill

Fans waiting in line at the snowboard cross event:

The Sochi Olympic slogan at the snowboard cross course:

