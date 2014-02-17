11 Eerie Photos Of The Fog That's Shutting Down The Olympics

Tony Manfred
Sochi fog 6Clive Rose/Getty Images

Foggy weather is wreaking havoc on mountain events at the Winter Olympics for the second-straight day.

The biathlon men’s mass start was postponed for the second time, and will now be held on Tuesday.

The entire men’s snowboard cross event was postponed, and the qualification round was cancelled altogether.

Training for alpine skiing events has been difficult as well.

The fog has made for some eerie photos. Perfect location for a horror film.

The gondola at the alpine skiing mountain:

Sochi fog 10REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The tree line at the snowboarding cross venue:

Sochi fog 9REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A volunteer looks down the mountain during alpine skiing training:

Sochi fog 13REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Cross-country skiing at the biathlon center, where the men’s mass start was delayed:

Sochi fog 8AP

A lone cross country skier:

Sochi fog 7AP

A gate on the snowboard cross course:

Sochi fog 5Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Stadium PSX, home to snowboard cross:

Sochi fog 4Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The view from the bottom of the hill

Sochi fog 2Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Fans waiting in line at the snowboard cross event:

Sochi fog 12REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Sochi Olympic slogan at the snowboard cross course:

Sochi fog 11REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.