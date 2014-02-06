Sochi Ski Resort Has The Most Scenic Bathroom Stall In Russia

This is a bathroom stall at Red Fox, a restaurant in the Rosa Khutor ski resort that’s hosting the mountain events of the Sochi Olympics.

Many of the stories coming out of Sochi have been weirdly bathroom-centric. There was the famous double-toilets at the Biathlon Center, the odd “toilet rules” sign in the Olympic Village, and even a bathroom with a firehose in it at a media hotel.

But this might take the cake.

The inside of the stall is decorated with the scenic vistas of the Caucasus Mountains.

Lovely:

