SocGen's Dylan Grice Thinks These 5 Books Are Must Reads

We’re huge fans of Societe Generale’s Dylan Grice. So when we got a hold of his “rainy day reading” list we just had to share it with you.“Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman” by James Gleick. Grice has long been a fan of American physicist Ricard Feynman and recommends this biography over others because of it’s comprehensiveness.



“Red Plenty: Inside the Soviet Dream” by Francis Spufford. Grice picks Spufford’s part fictional part historical work that centres on the failed Soviet dream of an idealistic economy. “One thing the book very subtly gives is an appreciation of the free-market, not with any great eulogy to free exchange (it’s not like reading Ayn Rand), but rather by showing how difficult it is to replicate and manipulate that most remarkable agent of self- organisation: the market mechanism.”

“SWAG” by Joe Roseman. A book about ‘real assets’ by Grice’s friend who has tremendously influenced him over the years. These real assets are Silver, Wine, Art and Gold (hence SWAG). This isn’t just a plug, after all Roseman made him buy a copy.

“Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman. A study of the dual-process model of the brain that Grice thinks is “for anyone compiling a list of absolutely 100% necessary reads for new recruits into their firm, I’d have to put this book close to the top of that list.”

“Paper Promises” by Philip Coggan. A book about the tension between the various roles of money. “It’s a very unusual financial history book in that although it has a nice and pacey narrative (Phil writes the Buttonwood column for the Economist), in another sense it has a degree of rigour most narrative histories lack because it’s told using the simple but very powerful framework of the debtors and creditor nexus.”

Grice also give these four books a special mention: “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson. “Future Babble” by Dan Gardner. “Water: The Epic Struggle for Wealth, Power and Civilisation” by Steven Solomon and “The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers” by Richard McGregor.

