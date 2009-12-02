SocGen's Albert Edwards: Even The Bulls Should Know They're Screwed

The market is rallying, but so what. SocGen’s uber-bearish analyst Albert Edwards says you should be terrified if you’re a bull, and that if you’re not terrified, you’re probably deluding yourself.



FT: Alphaville has his latest report:

We have just had the worst decade’s performance for equity investors on record. Relative to government bonds, equities have been an even bigger disaster. Surely after such a terrible decade for equity investors things can only get better?

On a 10 year view, equities may indeed prove to be a good investment. On a 1-2 year view, however, we still see much pain to come. After what we have been though so far, where the bulls’ optimism has been crushed in 2001/2 and in 2007/8 surely there must be a heavy weight of self-doubt yoked onto the shoulders of the bulls – but apparently not!

The lesson from Japan is that while de-leveraging plays itself out, the global economy will remain extremely vulnerable. The Great Moderation is dead. It was built on a super-cycle of private sector debt. We know from Japan, we now return to what was before, i.e. highly volatile and unpredictable cycles. Recession will quickly follow recovery.

And he concludes with this terrifying slide:

