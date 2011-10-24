SocGen: Watch These 3 Signs To Know When The Bear-Market Rally Is Over

When will the current market rally end?



In a note, SocGen identifies three signs.

First, excessive investor optimism.

Based on SocGen’s proprietary measure, we’re actually getting close on this.

Photo: SocGen

Next is Treasury yields. When you see UST yielding 2.5%-3.0%, that will be a sign that the bear market rally is over.

Photo: SocGen

And finally, CDS spreads on Western European countries. When they start to narrow, that will be the third sign.

Photo: SocGen

