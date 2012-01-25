SOCGEN: The German Slowdown Is Over

This morning’s better-than-expected rise in business confidence suggests Germany’s slowdown is over, according to Societe Generale’s Klaus Baader:



With a third successive gain, the ifo business climate index has performed a trend reversal, suggesting that the slowdown in the German economy has come to an end. Of course, a significant economic shock could knock the economy back onto a downward trend, but based on this survey, as well as the PMIs and the ZEW, the slowdown in Germany is over.

Germany is expected to show a 0.25% GDP slowdown for the fourth quarter, but it looks like it will do better this quarter, avoiding the two quarters of negative growth that constitute a recession.

Here’s a chart from SocGen showing Ifo business confidence and GDP growth:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.