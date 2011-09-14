Hmm... SocGen Just Dived

Not sure what’s up, but shares of Societe Generale just tanked.



The stock is off over 8% right now, after having been close to flat earlier.

Most markets are still higher. We’ll see what’s up.

This move came literally seconds after Geithner on stage in New York promised NO LEHMAN’S could happen in New York.

The market still isn’t sure.

A possible culprit: Fitch just downgraded 5 Spanish regions.

