SocGen: Everything We're Seeing Says Q4 GDP Is Going To Spike To 4% Growth

Societe Generale’s internal index suggests U.S. GDP is going to soar to around 4% growth for Q4.



It seemed like a big Q4 jump was in line, but last week’s Philly Fed and Empire State Manufacturing index beats have pushed it over the edge. Improving initial jobless claims have helped too.

SocGen’s call now comes out decidedly ahead of Deutsche Bank, whose analysts see GDP heading to 3.3% for Q4.

From Societe Generale. Note the bank’s business cycle index leading GDP up to 4% in Q4.

Photo: Societe Generale

