SOCGEN PRESENTS: 7 Big Trades To Kick Off 2013

Joe Weisenthal
poker face girl cards

Photo: Statigram/isapicturepassion

SocGen’s Global Asset Allocation is out with a report on Seven Key Calls To Kick Start 2013.It’s a good solid list of some themes that a lot of people are talking about.

They are:

  • Long Europe (European stocks will outperform US stocks).
  • Fall in Spanish yields (buy Spanish debt).
  • Selloff in safe assets (sell yen, sell German bunds).
  • Don’t fight the Fed (buy gold).
  • Expecting overheating in the US credit market (buy high-yield credit).
  • China re-accelerates (buy base metals).
  • Buy Brazil (buy the currency and the stocks).

