SOCGEN PRESENTS: 7 Big Trades To Kick Off 2013

Photo: Statigram/isapicturepassion
SocGen’s Global Asset Allocation is out with a report on Seven Key Calls To Kick Start 2013.It’s a good solid list of some themes that a lot of people are talking about.
They are:
- Long Europe (European stocks will outperform US stocks).
- Fall in Spanish yields (buy Spanish debt).
- Selloff in safe assets (sell yen, sell German bunds).
- Don’t fight the Fed (buy gold).
- Expecting overheating in the US credit market (buy high-yield credit).
- China re-accelerates (buy base metals).
- Buy Brazil (buy the currency and the stocks).
For SocGen’s big take on gold, see here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.