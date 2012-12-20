SOCGEN PRESENTS: 7 Big Trades To Kick Off 2013

Photo: Statigram/isapicturepassion

SocGen’s Global Asset Allocation is out with a report on Seven Key Calls To Kick Start 2013.It’s a good solid list of some themes that a lot of people are talking about.



They are:

Long Europe (European stocks will outperform US stocks).

Fall in Spanish yields (buy Spanish debt).

Selloff in safe assets (sell yen, sell German bunds).

Don’t fight the Fed (buy gold).

Expecting overheating in the US credit market (buy high-yield credit).

China re-accelerates (buy base metals).

Buy Brazil (buy the currency and the stocks).

For SocGen’s big take on gold, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.