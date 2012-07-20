SocGen's Presentation On The Slowing State Of The Chinese Economy

Photo: Societe Generale

Everyone agrees that China’s economy is slowing.In a year of political transition, the Asian giant has to grapple with a deflating housing bubble, job creation, an economic slowdown, a massive shadow banking system, and reforms that would help internationalize their currency.



Societe Generale’s Wei Yao put together this fantastic presentation on the state of the Chinese economy.

NOTE: Thanks to SocGen for given us permission to feature this presentation.

