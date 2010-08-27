SocGen Permabear Albert Edwards Says We're Headed For S&P 450

SocGen permabear Albert Edwards has released another scathing assault on those doubting the downfall of the U.S. calling the country’s situation “much, much worse than a decade ago in Japan (via Zero hedge).”



And the impact of this terrible environment is going to be felt across asset classes. Notably, Edwards’ prediction on the future of the S&P is particularly alarming.

From Societe Generale (via FT Alphaville, emphasis ours):

We will return to the valuation nadir last seen in 1982 with the S&P bottoming around 450 (see chart below).

And Edwards’ vision for PE as a result:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.