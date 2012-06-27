Check Out SocGen's Huge Presentation On The State Of The US Economy

Mamta Badkar
Sherlock Holmes

Photo: cosmosmagazine.com

Stephen Gallagher, head of research at Societe Generale and his team are out with their market and economic outlook for the third quarter.The presentation gives us a great run through of their take on the U.S. economy and the fiscal cliff; their rate strategy; commodity and Forex outlook.

Where is crude oil heading? What’s going on with global currencies? And what can we expect from the extension of Operation Twist?

Note: Thanks to Societe Generale for giving us permission to feature their presentation.

The maturity extension program (MEP) more popularly known as Operation Twist is projected to see an unchanged momentum in Fed's system open market account (SOMA) holdings

Note: MEP refers to maturity extension program, more popularly known as Operation Twist

Fed already owns over 50% of outstanding float of some securities and it will be harder for the Fed to increase holding amounts

Note: MEP refers to maturity extension program, more popularly known as Operation Twist. The Fed's SOMA holdings refer to the System Open Market Account.

Note: U.S. Agency MBS refers to agency issued mortgage-backed securities.

Note: DJUBS refers to the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index, a diversified index that allows investors to track commodity futures through a single measure.

Now here's Morgan Stanley's take on the global economy...

Morgan Stanley's Amazing Presentation On The State Of Everything That's Important In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.