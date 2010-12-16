SocGen: We're Right At The Start Of A Massive Emerging Markets Boom That Will Propel Metals And Mining

We’re on the cusp of a 4-year emerging markets boom that will send metals and mining firms soaring, according to Societe Generale.



While many might be thinking this thing is over, SocGen analysts think we’re just starting. And while they highlight China as being the epicentre of demand, they name Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and Xstrata as the the mining firms most set up to take advantage of the EM boom.

The suggestion is that there are opportunities in debt markets with these miners over the next 4 years. Be mindful of that slowdown year, and the result recession, however.

From Societe Generale:

Photo: Societe Generale

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.