A Top Economist Explains Why China Won't Unleash Stimulus To Accelerate Growth

The Chinese economy has been slowing, and after two interest rate cuts, many are expecting a massive stimulus to help revive growth. But this isn’t likely according to Societe Generale’s Wei Yao.



While premier Wen Jiabao has talked about stabilizing growth, Beijing is less concerned with slower growth and more concerned with employment growth. And China doesn’t need much growth for job creation.

Here are two slides from SocGen’s Yao that show just that:

Photo: Societe Generale

Photo: Societe Generale

