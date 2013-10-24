The Korean Won Is The New Safe-Haven Currency

In a new note to clients, Societe Generale’s Suktae Oh wonders if the Korean won has become the new “safe haven” currency.

“We would argue that the Korean won has become a ‘safe haven’ currency if commodity prices and the USD-KRW exchange rate continue to move in the same direction,” writes Oh in a new report. “The resilience of the won since August this year, despite the weakness in many emerging market currencies, is another indication that the won is behaving like a typical safe haven currency.”

So what would be the implications for the Korean economy?