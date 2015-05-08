SocGen expects US payrolls to smash expectations

From SocGen’s Brian Jones:

The April employment report should more than reverse the weakness in March. Our forecast for a 315k job gain is underpinned by three factors. Firstly, claims data point to an above-trend increase. Second, weather should provide a boost as the number of people who could not work due to bad weather was slightly elevated in March. This should be reversed given the above-normal temperatures in April. Lastly, the March survey week ended relatively early, resulting in a five-week span between the two surveys. We have found the April five-week effect to be statistically significant and ‘worth’ about 120k jobs.