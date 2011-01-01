SocGen Presents The Biggest Investing Trends In 2011

Societe Generale have made their 2011 predictions, focusing on the rise of inflation world wide and the declining appeal of emerging markets equities.



Inflation may be supportive of equity growth in some places, according to SocGen, but not in all.

The warnings about China are here, but also about the bond market, a place investors may want to avoid.

