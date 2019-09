Gold got crushed on Friday, and the sell-off is even worse today.



Right now, the metal is down nearly 7%, trading near $1399 an ounce.

Earlier this morning, it touched a low of $1385.

Société Générale analyst Stephanie Aymes says next stop is $1265, and we should expect it in 1-3 months.

