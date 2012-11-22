SocGen: Here's What The World Will Look Like In 2013 And Beyond

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As we prepare for the holidays, Societe Generale’s Michala Marcussen and her team are out with their latest update on the global economy.Policy uncertainty was a big factor in dragging down growth this year.



This is expected to ease in early 2013 in the U.S. and at a more gradual pace in Europe. But austerity will still weigh on Europe.

Further east, China will see a cyclical bounce, though structurally, growth is slowing.

We drew on the report to highlight growth rate for each country from 2013 through 2017. We also highlighted the biggest growth drivers and risks to each economy.

Australia's economy faces risks from a decline in commodity prices and a slowdown in the global economy Real GDP growth 2013: 2.7 per cent

2014: 3.1 per cent

2015: 3.1 per cent

2016: 3.0 per cent

2017: 2.9 per cent 2013 inflation 3.0 per cent

Forecast highlights The resource investment boom is likely to peak in 2013, buy exports are expected to recover and housing investment is expected to stop declining. The biggest risks to the Australian economy are the euro crisis, the U.S. fiscal cliff and a hard landing in China. A decline in commodity prices would hurt consumption and investment. Source: Societe Generale China still faces a bumpy landing in 2013 as policymakers take a more cautious approach to easing Real GDP growth 2013: 7.4 per cent

2014: 7.2 per cent

2015: 6.9 per cent

2016: 6.9 per cent

2017: 6.5 per cent 2013 inflation 3.0 per cent

Forecast highlights As the global economy is unstable hopes of external demand supporting Chinese economic growth are fading. Policymakers have taken a cautious approach toward easing which shows they are serious about change. There's a 30 per cent chance of a hard landing and a 10 per cent chance of over stimulation. A bumpy landing is most likely. 'We think Beijing is well aware that the sensible goal is to achieve a relatively less painful deceleration, rather than a re-acceleration of the kind seen in 2009/10.' Source: Societe Generale Japan's economy will be impacted by its dispute with China in the near term Real GDP growth 2013: 0.7 per cent

2014: 1.4 per cent

2015: 0.7 per cent

2016: 0.9 per cent

2017: 1.3 per cent 2013 inflation 0.1 per cent

Forecast highlights Weak exports, production, and retail sales all led to a contraction in the third quarter. The economy should improve next year as the global economy improves. In the near term political tensions with China will impact GDP. In the long run Japan needs to improve its debt situation. Source: Societe Generale Russia's economic growth will depend on energy prices and structural reforms Real GDP growth 2013: 3.3 per cent

2014: 3.9 per cent

2015: 4.0 per cent

2016: 3.7 per cent

2017: 3.7 per cent 2013 inflation 6.6 per cent

Forecast highlights In the near term Russia's economic growth should be 'subdued'. In the medium term economic growth will depend on energy prices and the willingness of authorities to implement pro-growth reforms. Source: Societe Generale South Korea's domestic risks like declining home prices are fading and the economy is expected to grow 3.4% next year Real GDP growth 2013: 3.4 per cent

2014: 3.2 per cent

2015: 3.7 per cent

2016: 3.4 per cent

2017: 3.3 per cent 2013 inflation 2.8 per cent

Forecast highlights As an exporter South Korea is vulnerable to external risks from China, Europe and the U.S. Korea also faces domestic risks like a decline in house prices and sudden strength in the won. Source: Societe Generale The UK is exposed to an implosion in the euro area economy Real GDP growth 2013: 1.1 per cent

2014: 1.5 per cent

2015: 1.7 per cent

2016: 2.1 per cent

2017: 2.5 per cent 2013 inflation 2.2 per cent

Forecast highlights A euro area implosion is the biggest risk to the UK economy, any impact on the region's banking sector will hit the UK. Fiscal tightening is also expected to hamper recovery. Source: Societe Generale The U.S. economy should benefit as uncertainty around the fisca cliff is resolved in 2013 Real GDP growth 2013: 1.8 per cent

2014: 2.9 per cent

2015: 3.2 per cent

2016: 3.7 per cent

2017: 3.9 per cent 2013 inflation 1.4 per cent

Forecast highlights The uncertainty surrounding the fiscal cliff is hurting business sentiment which should rebound in mid 2013. GDP growth should pick up in 2014 and 2015 boosted by housing and business investment. 'We expect the road to fiscal reform to be messy, but we are optimistic a deal will be reached by the middle of next year. There is very little chance the entire cliff can be avoided and …we have assumed that about two-thirds of the so-called fiscal cliff will go into effect next year, producing a GDP hit of about 1.4% in 2013.' Source: Societe Generale Switzerland should benefit from a pick up in domestic demand as exports continue to be weak Real GDP growth 2013: 1.1 per cent

2014: 1.8 per cent

2015: 1.8 per cent

2016: 1.8 per cent

2017: 1.9 per cent 2013 inflation 0.3 per cent

Forecast highlights Domestic demand should make up for the weakness in exports. Safe haven flows should keep pressure on the Swiss franc into 2014, but the Swiss National Bank might have to take action again in 2013. Source: Societe Generale France's will struggle to meet its 2013 deficit target Real GDP growth 2013: 0.0 per cent

2014: 0.3 per cent

2015: 1.1 per cent

2016: 1.7 per cent

2017: 1.9 per cent 2013 inflation 2.1 per cent

Forecast highlights The 3 per cent public deficit target for 2013 will be difficult to meet. GDP growth should be negative in the fourth quarter but beyond that the big picture is clouded by fiscal tightening and weak wage growth. Consumption isn't expected to drive growth. Moreover, the pact for competitiveness that starts in 2014 is expected to have a 'recessionary impact'. Source: Societe Generale Germany's economy will continue to benefit from domestic demand and improvement in the construction sector Real GDP growth 2013: 0.8 per cent

2014: 1.2 per cent

2015: 1.4 per cent

2016: 1.4 per cent

2017: 1.4 per cent 2013 inflation 1.8 per cent

Forecast highlights Given improving sentiment in China and the U.S. and that fundamentals in the German economy are strong 'any contraction in growth is expected to be short-lived'. For now growth will be drive by domestic demand and construction sector continues to improve. There should also be some fiscal loosening before the elections. But the European sovereign debt crisis will continue to weigh on the German economy. Source: Societe Generale Italy's unemplyoment rate is hurting consumption and any chance of an economic recovery Real GDP growth 2013: -1.3 per cent

2014: -0.1 per cent

2015: 0.8 per cent

2016: 1.2 per cent

2017: 1.2 per cent 2013 inflation 1.9 per cent

Forecast highlights Unemployment has risen while disposable income is shrinking, which in turn has caused a decline in consumption. 'Fiscal adjustment therefore totally dominates any short-term cyclical considerations.' There is significant fiscal tightening planned for 2013 and growth recovery is not likely until 2015. Source: Societe Generale Spain is expected to ask for a sovereign bailout next year Real GDP growth 2013: -1.7 per cent

2014: -0.8 per cent

2015: 0.1 per cent

2016: 0.8 per cent

2017: 1.1 per cent 2013 inflation 2.8 per cent

Forecast highlights Austerity is expected to weigh on Spanish GDP in 2012 and 2013. The bailout of its banking sector and slowing GDP growth are likely to cause its debt to GDP ratio to surge rise to 100 per cent. Spain is expected to ask for a sovereign bailout in 2013. But the austerity and reforms that come hand in hand with ESM assistance shouldn't be too much of a burden because of the reforms the country has already undertaken. Source: Societe Generale The euro area economy will be hurt by deleveraging and its outlook will be impacted by fiscal policy Real GDP growth 2013: -0.3 per cent

2014: 0.5 per cent

2015: 1.1 per cent

2016: 1.4 per cent

2017: 1.5 per cent 2013 inflation 2.2 per cent

