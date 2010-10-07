SocGen: Global Debt Will Increase By 50% Over Just Two Years

The U.S. isn’t the only nation adding government debt at a torrid pace. Europe is, Japan is, and actually many smaller economies are as well. Most nations around the world enacted some form of stimulus spending after the financial crisis and this chart below from Societe Generale shows the net result.



By 2011 global debt will have increased by 150 50% in just two years, and the firm forecasts that the situation could potentially get far worse (see the red dotted line), depending on the actions of developed nations. If anything, this chart shows how developed nations have become the world’s basket case economies, while emerging markets have managed to keep debt under control.

