SocGen Explains Why The Markets Aren't Excited About The Greek News

Photo: FT

So last night Europe announced a bailout for Greece, but today markets in Europe are selling off.Is it just a sell the news kind of thing? Perhaps, although SocGen thinks there’s a little more:



The agreement consists of a number of changes – some examples include, private bond holders will take a greater loss (reported at 53.5%), the interest margin is reduced, and the ECB and central banks will not take profits on its holdings of Greek bonds. Together, this is estimated to bring the debt to GDP figure to 120.5% by 2020. It still has to be ratified by national governments and while this is expected to be passed it stretches out the uncertainty factor further. The front page of the FT “Greek nightmare laid bare”, however, has largely undermined the announcement effect, and we’d expect further consolidation today in asset classes.

So basically, the fact that the headlines are already saying that the bailout probably won’t work isn’t doing any wonders for confidence in the wake of the announcement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.