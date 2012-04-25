SocGen: The Future Of Europe's Institutional Framework In One Big Chart

Europe’s debt crisis is well into it’s third year now. And in a new report Societe Generale analysts Michala Marcussen and Michel Martinez discuss the new institutional framework that has been under construction in the euro area since the crisis began.



In this chart SocGen analysts show that Europe is building a new framework based on three pillars (i) economic governance (ii) rescue mechanisms (iii) financial stability.

Photo: Societe Generale

