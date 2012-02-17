SocGen And BNP Paribas Are Slicing Bonuses In Half

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Société Générale is cutting bonuses for traders in the firm’s banking division 44% in a reckoning for a 39 per cent fall on year-over-year profits.The Telegraph’s Harry Wilson reports SocGen chief Frédéric Oudéa attempted to soften the blow by saying a similar fate is befalling bankers at the firm’s main rival.



“It will be a comparable fall [to BNP Paribas] for traders,” Oudea said in a press conference, Wilson writes.

Which is true, as Wilson reported yesterday.

