SocGen: Here's The Number One Emerging Market You're Ignoring Right Now

Investors worldwide are in pursuit of yield, and are willing to go anywhere to get it. And while China, India, and others may already seem tapped-out, investors may be able to get ahead of the curve on one emerging continent.



Africa, according to Societe Generale, can no longer be ignored by investors looking for additional exposure amid weak Western growth.

It isn’t without risks, but major Western companies are now paying attention to the continent, including Wal-Mart, which is desperate to get in on their 1 billion consumers.

