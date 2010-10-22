SocGen: Here's The Number One Emerging Market You're Ignoring Right Now

Gregory White
image

Investors worldwide are in pursuit of yield, and are willing to go anywhere to get it. And while China, India, and others may already seem tapped-out, investors may be able to get ahead of the curve on one emerging continent.

Africa, according to Societe Generale, can no longer be ignored by investors looking for additional exposure amid weak Western growth.

It isn’t without risks, but major Western companies are now paying attention to the continent, including Wal-Mart, which is desperate to get in on their 1 billion consumers.

Africa is primed to surge.

Source: Societe Generale

15 years of awesome growth.

Source: Societe Generale

Ahead of the rest of the world, on average.

Source: Societe Generale

Each market offers different possibilities.

Source: Societe Generale

Africa is a commodity hotspot.

Source: Societe Generale

Energy demand is set to rise.

Source: Societe Generale

And the world has more and more youth read to ask for more.

Source: Societe Generale

Demand for more meat and food will drive Africa.

Source: Societe Generale

And Africa has raw materials in plenty.

Source: Societe Generale

The potential for Africa's agricultural growth is huge.

Source: Societe Generale

China is only helping.

Source: Societe Generale

The rise of the African middle class is also huge for demand.

Source: Societe Generale

And ample opportunity in infrastructure.

Source: Societe Generale

The China relationship is only starting.

Source: Societe Generale

But there are problems.

Source: Societe Generale

There are a lot of ways to get in.

Source: Societe Generale

Beyond typical ways.

Source: Societe Generale

And African stock markets are now becoming more interesting.

Source: Societe Generale

Don't believe the Africa hype?

