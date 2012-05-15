5 Reasons Why Everyone Is Panicking About Spain

Using the ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) Spanish banks have taken on government debt since the start of the year. The banking sector however is fragile and banks' bad loan ratio is at a record high.

Latest data shows that Spanish bank borrowing from the ECB in April hit a record high, rising to a record €263.5 billion or 14.5 per cent of GDP

Earlier this year the government asked its banks to set aside €50 billion to cover real estate losses and last week, it asked banks to set aside an additional €30 billion. The government had already bailed-out Bankia and could inject €15 billion into banks if they can't meet these provisions requirements.

Source: Societe Generale