A Top Wall Street Strategist Goes Contrarian And Predicts US Stocks Will Fall In 2015

Until now, we couldn’t find a single major Wall Street strategist that was predicting US stocks would fall in 2015.

Of the strategists followed by Business Insider, the most bearish have been Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and Barclays who all see the S&P 500 topping out at 2,100 in 2015.

That’s higher than today’s levels.

But Societe Generale has come out with a contrarian view: US stocks are going to slide in 2015.

“Since 1875, we have never seen the S&P rise for seven calendar years in a row, so an eighth year would seem highly unlikely,” Societe Generale’s Roland Kaloyan said in a Dec. 17 note to clients. “We assume that the S&P 500 will finish the year slightly down as the strengthening of the US dollar and the new tightening cycle offset the strong US GDP growth already priced-in at the start of the year.”

@finansakrobat tweeted this map summarizing the firms outlook for global stocks in 2015.

The red map of the US with “S&P 500: -1%” really sticks out.

However, Kaloyan is feeling positive about other countries in Asia and Europe.

The firm is expecting stocks soaring in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and several European countries including Spain.

