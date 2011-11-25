SocGen: 2012 Looks Like A Repeat Of 2009

History is repeating again.



Despite being bearish on world economic growth, Societe Generale projects a 2009-like rally beginning in the spring.

Next year is likely to present a similar profile to that of 2009, in our view, with an initial of severe weakness in the short term, followed by a healthy rally. The magnitude of the market moves may however be less significant than in 2008-09, however, on both sides. First, it looks for now that the peak-to-trough correction in risky assets may be less violent that three years ago, which also suggests that the recovery in global markets may also be less pronounced.

Unfortunately we may have a long winter ahead before the “healthy” rally begins.

When things turn around, SocGen recommends getting into emerging markets.

We are bullish on emerging markets in 2012, but only after the global backdrop has improved markedly, including on the front of the EU sovereign debt crisis. This means that we will likely have to wait until after the first quarter next year to see a strong recovery in appetite towards emerging markets. In the near term, the major market focus will remain on the severe market tensions, with the risk of an escalation of global financial stress. Against this backdrop, we retain a bearish view on EM for the next few months, before standing ready to be positioned for a broad-based recovery.

Check out the 17 hottest economies in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.