Socceroos Name 30-Man Squad For Brazil World Cup

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou with players Mark Milligan (L) and Ivan Franjic (R) during the Socceroos World Cup preliminary squad announcement today. Photo: Matt King/Getty

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou named his 30-man preliminary squad today in preparation for the World Cup, which kicks off in Brazil on June 12.

While former captain Lucas Neill was told last week that he’d missed out on a spot, five players, Mark Bresciano, Tim Cahill, Mark Milligan, Josh Kennedy and Luke Wilkshire, have the chance to appear in their third consecutive tournament.

Postecoglou has opted for a relatively young side with has an average age of 25.5, and two uncapped players, Ben Halloran and Bailey Wright, in what seems like a rebuilding exercise to blood the team for 2018.

The squad goes into camp in Gosford tomorrow before flying to Brazil on May 28 and a brutal qualifying round that includes defending Champions Spain, 2010 runners up the Netherlands and Chile.

“The squad has been selected with form and fitness as key indicators as well as having one eye on the future,” Postecoglou said.

The Socceroos play a friendly against South Africa on May 26 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney before a trimmed 27-member squad head to Brazil on May 28. The final 23-man squad will be named on June 2.

The 30 man squad is:

GOALKEEPERS

Mark BIRIGHITTI (Newcastle Jets FC, AUSTRALIA)

Eugene GALEKOVIC (Adelaide United FC, AUSTRALIA)

Mitchell LANGERAK (B.V. Borussia 09 Dortmund, GERMANY)

Mat RYAN (Club Brugge KV, BELGIUM)

DEFENDERS

Jason DAVIDSON (SC Heracles Almelo, NETHERLANDS)

Ivan FRANJIC (Brisbane Roar FC, AUSTRALIA)

Curtis GOOD (Dundee United FC, SCOTLAND)

Ryan McGOWAN (Shandong Luneng Taishan FC, CHINA)

Matthew SPIRANOVIC (Western Sydney Wanderers FC, AUSTRALIA)

Alex WILKINSON (Jeonbuk Hyundai FC, KOREA REPUBLIC)

Luke WILKSHIRE (FK Dinamo Moscow, RUSSIA)

Bailey WRIGHT (Preston North End FC, ENGLAND)

MIDFIELDERS

Oliver BOZANIC (FC Luzern, SWITZERLAND)

Mark BRESCIANO (Al Gharafa, QATAR)

Joshua BRILLANTE (Newcastle Jets FC, AUSTRALIA)

James HOLLAND (FK Austria Vienna, AUSTRIA)

Mile JEDINAK (Crystal Palace FC, ENGLAND)

Massimo LUONGO (Swindon Town FC, ENGLAND)

Matthew McKAY (Brisbane ROAR FC, AUSTRALIA)

Mark MILLIGAN (Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA)

Tommy OAR (FC Utrecht, NETHERLANDS)

Tommy ROGIC (Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA)

Adam SAROTA (FC Utrecht, NETHERLANDS)

James TROISI (Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA)

Dario VIDOSIC (FC Sion, SWITZERLAND)

FORWARDS

Tim CAHILL (New York Red Bulls, USA)

Ben HALLORAN (Fortuna Dusseldorf, GERMANY)

Josh KENNEDY (Nagoya Grampus 8, JAPAN)

Matthew LECKIE (FSV Frankfurt 1899, GERMANY)

Adam TAGGART (Newcastle Jets FC, AUSTRALIA)

