Socceroos Legend Mark Viduka Has Been Inducted Into The Football Federation Australia Hall of Fame

Retired Socceroos captain Mark Viduka has been named as an inductee into the 2014 Football Federation Australia Hall of Fame.

Along with former Socceroo Damian Mori, former Matilda Sandra Brentnall, AFC Women’s Asian Cup winning Matildas Coach Tom Sermanni, and long-time football administrator Stefan Kamasz, Viduka has been recognised for his valued contribution to Australian sport.

The 39-year-old captained the Socceroos in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and played 43 A-league international games for the Australian national side, scoring 11 goals.

“Without the contributions of people like this in our sport, we would not be where we are today and for those efforts the whole football family is truly thankful,” said FFA CEO David Gallop.

Viduka and the other inductees were acknowledged in front of a capacity crowd at Cooper’s Stadium during the half-time break of the Westfield FFA Cup Final between Adelaide United and Perth Glory last night.

There have been rumours Viduka could return to play in Sydney next January, as part of the Legends of Football tour. He would join fellow soccer legends Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Robbie Fowler and Michael Bridges. This is yet to be confirmed.

