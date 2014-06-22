Socceroos Disappointed With 2014 World Cup Campaign But Determined To Exit On A Win

Photo: Getty Images

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak knows the Socceroos have fought hard in their 2014 World Cup campaign but hasn’t hidden his disappointment in going home.

“On a personal level it is probably still a bit disappointing that we are going home early, obviously you do take the positives out of the game and how we played, but at the end of the day it’s a result based business and we are going home unfortunately.”

Despite the sour note the Aussie captain is desperate for his team to exit the competition with the boost from a win against the dethroned world champions, Spain.

“Like I said we’ve still got another game and we have to put all of our remaining focus on that and make sure we come away with something.”

Defender Ryan McGowan agrees Australia’s final game against the Spanish team will be one of the team’s best efforts, as both sides will hit the pitch with something prove.

“I think everyone should take confidence out of the performance. We held a team that beat Spain 5-1 and I think again after the Chile game we have been improving more and more. I think we really have to go out and get a result against Spain.”

“Knowing what they have won and what they have achieved I can;t imagine them being too happy with the last two games, so they’ll really want to go out and make sure that again they can prove people wrong that they are still a good team,” McGowan said.

Tim Cahill will miss Australia’s match against Spain on Tuesday, and potentially his last chance to play in a World Cup tournament, after receiving a second yellow card in the group stages of the competition against the Netherlands.

The Socceroos will go head to head against Spain on Tuesday at 2:00 am.

